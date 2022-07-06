Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia Today: 24K Trading at SR213.30 Per Gram

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia today were slightly down with 24K trading at SR213.30 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,766.69 per ounce by 4:06PM KSA time.

In Saudi Arabia, 24K was trading at SR213.30 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = SR2133.0) while 22K was trading at SR195.81, 21K at SR186.64, and 18K at SR159.97 per gram. Rates were last updated on Wednesday 6th July 2022 at 1:09PM GMT.