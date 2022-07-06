  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia Today: 24K Trading at SR213.30 Per Gram

Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia Today: 24K Trading at SR213.30 Per Gram

Published July 6th, 2022 - 01:02 GMT
Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia Today: 24K Trading at SR213.30 Per Gram
(Source: Shutterstock)

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia today were slightly down with 24K trading at SR213.30 per gram at the time of writing.

Also ReadWho are the Biggest Importers of Russian Gold?Who are the Biggest Importers of Russian Gold?

Spot gold was trading at $1,766.69 per ounce by 4:06PM KSA time.

spot Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia

Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, 24K was trading at SR213.30 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = SR2133.0) while 22K was trading at SR195.81, 21K at SR186.64, and 18K at SR159.97 per gram. Rates were last updated on Wednesday 6th July 2022 at 1:09PM GMT.

Also ReadWho are the Biggest Importers of Russian Gold?How Do Wars Affect Gold Prices?
Tags:Gold prices in Saudi Arabia todayGold prices in Saudi ArabiaGold PricesGold

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...