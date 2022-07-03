Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia Today: 24K Trading at SR218.52 Per Gram

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia today were slightly down with 24K trading at SR218.52 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,809.91 per ounce by 1:45PM KSA time.

In Saudi Arabia, 24K was trading at SR218.52 per gram at the opening of the market (10 grams = SR2185.2) while 22K was trading at SR200.60, 21K at SR191.20, and 18K at SR163.89 per gram. Rates were last updated on Sunday 3rd July 2022 at 11:49AM GMT.