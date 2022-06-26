Google to Donate 30,000 Pixel Phones to Ukraine, Afghanistan Refugees

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has made a big announcement to donate 30,000 Pixel phones to Ukrainian and Afghan refugees landing in the United States. Additionally, the search giant's CEO has announced USD 1 million each in search advertising and grants.

According to the reports, Pichai is making this contribution under Welcome.US CEO Council. From his official Twitter handle Pichai has shared a tweet confirming the news, as per Mashable.

In addition, the company revealed through an official blog post that Sundar Pichai has donated 30,000 Pixel phones to the refugees. The first 17 beneficiaries of the Google Ukraine Support Fund were confirmed in May this year. Recipients will receive financial support and mentoring from the search giant to launch their startups. The program will help recipients connect with the right people and kick-start start-ups at an early stage.

The blog post also added, "YouTube is partnering with the UNHCR and Welcome.US to raise awareness about the scale of communities affected by refugee crises, from Syria to Venezuela to the Democratic Republic of Congo, and to support refugee resettlement around the world."

It seems that Google is trying to provide all kinds of support to refugees and help them grow up in a new country. It would be interesting to see what else Google will add in the coming months to improve support.