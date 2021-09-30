Google Meet Can Now Generate Live Translated Captions

International teams that frequently use Google Meet have a new tool in their arsenal – the app can now turn live speech into translated captions.

Google revealed the rollout of live translated captions in Meet. When the feature is activated, the app will automatically translate spoken language into another language, and generate the captions.

The new feature is currently available for Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Teaching and Learning Upgrade users.

Currently the feature only supports English meetings which can be translated to Spanish, French, Portuguese, and German. In addition, it’s only available in beta. The Meet admin has to first enroll in the beta and once they do, the feature will be available by default and can be turned on during a Meet video call by going to Settings – Captions – Translated captions.

Google thinks the feature will be most useful in all-hands meetings and training programs with globally distributed teams, as well as educators communicating with students.

It's worth noting that Google has been adding new Meet features recently. Last week, the Meet camera started automatically detecting when a user appears underexposed, and enhancing the brightness to improve their visibility. Moreover, Google recently made the Hand Raise more visible in Meet, added new filters and masks to Meet (though only for personal accounts), and added emoji reacts to Meet.

Since the feature is available now in beta, it means that it’ll probably be available to everyone at some point, but it's not announced yet when this will happen.