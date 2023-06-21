  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Gov’t hikes minimum wage in Turkey – again

Gov’t hikes minimum wage in Turkey – again

Abdul Rahman Bazian

Abdul Rahman Bazian

Published June 21st, 2023 - 06:38 GMT
Gov’t hikes minimum wage in Turkey – again
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) speaks to announce on net minimum wage, next to Turkish Minister of Labor and Social Security Vedat Bilgin at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on December 16, 2021 – Source: Adem ALTAN / AFP

ALBAWABA –The government raised the minimum wage in Turkey for the second time in 2023, Tuesday, this time by 34 percent, raising it by 107 percent in total from the end of last year, news agencies reported.

Also ReadTurkey’s Erdogan: ‘I’m the same’Turkey’s Erdogan: ‘I’m the same’

Although this move signals President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s commitment to improving the economic conditions of low-income people, it could end up accelerating inflation, according to Bloomberg.

Inflation has slowed since last year, but still stands at 40 percent.

“If inflation does not slow down, the wage increase is meaningless,” said Ergun Atalay, head of Turkey’s Labor Unions Confederation, as reported by Bloomberg.

Gov’t hikes minimum wage in Turkey – again
If in flation does not slow down, raising the minimum wage may end up making things worse - Source: Bloomberg

“We hope that the prices in the market will be taken under control as soon as possible.”

The monthly net minimum wage will be raised to 11,402 liras ($483), Labor Minister Vedat Isikhan said in televised comments.

To curb inflation, the central bank is holding its policy-setting meeting on Thursday and is expected to start ramping up its rate from the current 8.5 percent, according to Reuters.

Forecasts from a Bloomberg survey suggest the bank will hike the rate to anywhere between 14 and 40 percent, with the median estimate at 20 percent.

Tags:TurkeyErdoganEconomyPolicyEmploymentWagesMinimum wageinflation

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...