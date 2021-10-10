Gulf's Largest Dairy Company's Profit Falls 22.5 Percent

Saudi Arabia’s Almarai, the Gulf’s largest dairy company, has reported a 22.5% drop in profit in the first nine months of the year, compared to the same period last year, due to the pandemic and value-added tax (VAT).

Almarai’s net profit was SR1.28 billion down from SR1.65 billion last year in the same period a year earlier.

Almarai as well as other Saudi companies were hit with the double whammy of Covid and the hike of the value-added tax (VAT) which affected the purchasing appetite.

Gross revenues were down 10.1% because of the subsidy reduction.