  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Here's Why Instagram Dropped This IGTV Feature

Here's Why Instagram Dropped This IGTV Feature

Published January 21st, 2020 - 10:43 GMT
Here's Why Instagram Dropped This IGTV Feature
Instagram also added a new feature that allows users to post IGTV videos right from the main app's IGTV feed video uploader. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Instagram has dropped the IGTV icon from the home screen of the app because not many users were using it.

Instagram has dropped the IGTV icon from the home screen of the app because not many users were using it.

The company told TechCrunch that most people are finding IGTV content through previews in Feed, the IGTV channel in Explore, creators' profiles, and the standalone IGTV app.

Hence, the separate icon on the top right corner of the home screen has been removed. To enable more users to easily post long-form videos, Instagram also added a new feature that allows users to post IGTV videos right from the main app's IGTV feed video uploader.

WhatsApp Is Down: Hundreds Of Users Unable To Share Media Files
Facebook Apologises for Translating Chinese PM’s Name to ‘Mr S***hole

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019 Asian News International (ANI) - All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...