WhatsApp Is Down: Hundreds Of Users Unable To Share Media Files

It is the latest in a series of outages to hit the Facebook-owned app, with a major incident in March last year leaving users cut off for nearly an entire day.
More than 500 million people use the app each day and many have taken out their frustrations across Twitter and Facebook.
A report earlier this month revealed that WhatsApp is the worst-hit platform for internet shutdowns.
The app suffered 6,236 hours of deliberate disruption in 2019, largely as a result of authoritarian governments blocking access to it.
The app's secure encryption and vast user base make it popular among protesters who want to evade authorities during periods of civil unrest.