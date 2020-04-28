How Does Mobile Behavior in MENA Differ During Ramadan?

After Ramadan comes to an end, Muslims observe Eid al-Fitr on Monday, May 25. This celebration is marked with lights, decorations, gifts, and celebrations. As people prepare for Ramadan, it’s helpful to see what type of role mobile devices have in this preparation.



Mr. Warrick Billingham, VP of Sales EMEA & LATAM said, “The increase in mobile usage continues to be a growing trend for consumers in the MENA region during Ramadan where time spent online and consumer spending is higher than any other period in the year. Thus, requiring businesses to change their approach during this important period with a stronger mobile advertising strategy.”

To better understand mobile behavior, AdColony surveyed people throughout the Middle East and North Africa about mobile usage during the Ramadan season. The Ramadan Survey was distributed to residents across the MENA region to get more insights about people’s daily preferences during this time. Respondents’ ages ranged from 18 to 75 and were typically aged 25 to 44.

Survey Highlights – MENA

• More time on smartphones – 62% of respondents say they will spend more time on their smartphones during Ramadan.

• Mobile games are popular in every season – 56% of respondents say they will spend more time playing mobile games during Ramadan.

• Power of an advertisement – More than half of the respondents (60%) have purchased something on their mobile device directly from an advertisement and 77% said they would purchase something on their mobile device directly from an ad if the product was relevant to them.

• Mobile devices don’t prevent them from fasting – 63% of respondents use their mobile devices during the day compared to after iftar (27%) and during suhoor (10%).

• In-app and online shopping on top – 82% of Ramadan shoppers mostly use their smartphones for online shopping and 51% of Ramadan shoppers prefer to buy in-app.

• Clothes and groceries are the most purchased products – Clothes, groceries, and confectionery products are the items most Ramadan shoppers are planning to purchase.

Survey Highlights – Egypt

• Mobile games are still popular during Ramadan – 47% of respondents use their smartphones while 36% of respondents say they will spend more time playing mobile games during Ramadan.

• Relevancy is the key – 67% said they would purchase something on their mobile device directly from an ad if the product was relevant to them and 53% have purchased something on their mobile device directly from an advertisement.

• Most preferred is in-app – 76% of Ramadan shoppers mostly use their smartphones for online shopping and 49% of Ramadan shoppers prefer to buy in-app.

• Mobile devices don’t prevent them from fasting – 51% of respondents use their mobile devices during the day compared to after iftar (36%) and during sahur (13%).