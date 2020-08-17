This How India is Securing Their Energy Future

It has taken huge strides to bolster reforms in the power sector to satiate its ever-increasing demand for electricity. Initiatives like the establishment of International Solar Alliance (ISA) has not only increased the focus on green energy domestically but has also enabled several countries to join the green-energy bandwagon. India continues to be a world leader in the renewable energy space. And with its efficient handling of ongoing Covid-19 situation, it has ensured that the growth story of the sector continues unabated.

Over the past few decades, India has shown its prowess in various spheres, be it space technology, telecom, financial services, or energy. With the introduction of the National Education Policy, India is further poised to become a global knowledge hub.

The UAE-India bilateral ties have received a fillip under the current leadership of both the countries. It is a perfect example of trust and growth. This fraternity has been marked by very strong diaspora connectivity, trade and economic relationships. Strengthening pre-historic ties, India and the UAE have move forward to collaborate in diverse set of areas including defence, trade, energy and tourism. This synergy has just begun to gain momentum towards developing into a comprehensive strategic partnership.

NTPC Limited - India's largest power producer has played an imperative role in meeting the electricity appetite of such a fast-growing economy. NTPC was ranked #2 in Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and Energy Traders Globally in Platts Top 250 Global Energy Company Rankings - 2019. The net worth of NTPC Group stands at more than $15 billion and its present installed capacity is 62,910 MW, comprising of 70 power stations having diverse fuel-mix: fossil fuels, solar, hydro and wind. It is one of world's leading power major with global presence and a pool of 19,000-plus world class power professionals. With its mission to provide reliable power and related solutions in an economical, efficient and environment friendly manner, it has been a partner of choice to several governments and companies for power project development and consultancy services. It has global presence both as consultant and as a developer.

Over the past few decades, the UAE has made significant progress to become a global hub for business, tourism as well as green economy. The power sector in the Middle East, particularly in UAE, is undergoing a transformation from fossil fuel-based electricity towards greener sources of power. The UAE has been looking to drive bold reforms in the energy sector. Presence of a proven international player like NTPC, with its vast experience of developing all types of power plants and its recognised expertise in operation and maintenance along with its financial strength, is likely to hasten the shift towards more efficient and sustainable power generation in the Middle East region. This will provide a competitive advantage to the region for clean energy and energy efficiency and contribute to the growth of the green economy to meet growing demand for electricity.

NTPC's global achievements confirm the success of its efficient practices and sustainable strategy in improving the lives of people.