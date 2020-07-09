How Is the UAE Planning on Upgrading Its Business Game Using Drones?

Despite becoming increasingly popular, especially after their use as cameras in this very visual age has taken peoples' breaths away with enchanting aerial photos of their favorites cities and towns, drones have not yet become as widely used as we would have thought about five years ago.

Developments taking place in the UAE over the last two decades have made it a business and technology hub in the Middle East, as the country hosted some of the biggest international projects and attracted many entrepreneurs looking to achieve success and be part of the highly-dynamic environment in the region.

Earlier this week, the government of Dubai issued a new set of laws to regulate the use of drones in a vibrant city. According to the official statement, the law aims to expand the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in the UAE, especially as the country prepares for the Dubai Sky Dome project which will support a network of miniature helipads and an air traffic control system that facilitates delivery of packages and the transport of passengers, serving as a system of airspace infrastructure to operate commercial drones, according to the Dubai government.

The new law will help drone systems acquire needed licenses and certificates in addition to providing a legal system through which investigations related to accidents can be conducted in the future. Officials also hoped that "the law will help Dubai position itself as a center for the manufacturing of drones and smart transportation," Khaleej Times reported.

.@HHShkMohd issues Law regulating drone activity in #Dubai. The Law aims to reduce risks associated with drone activity and specifies the duties and responsibilities of relevant authorities. https://t.co/i1sthRhYJJ pic.twitter.com/ubDxVUC8xp — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 4, 2020

In October 2017, Dubai introduced its first flying taxi drone which was the first of its kind in the Middle East, but due to the lack of regulations arranging its commercial operations, flying taxis have not yet gained any sense of normality in the country.

Now as Dubai issues the new drone law, the UAE is witnessing a revolutionary interest in pilot-less aircrafts, their solutions, maintenance, and even manufacturing. Several local companies emerging with an unprecedented interest in boosting the use of drones in Dubai and the whole of the Middle East.

Drones have, for the last few years, been widely used in photography, filming, express shipping, safety, security, in addition to law enforcement and surveillance operations.

Last February and during the Unmanned System Exhibition and Conference UMEX, Abu Dhabi's defence company Edge unveiled the first Emirati made drone "Garmousha" which was developed in cooperation with Adasi primarily for military purposes. Back then, the National reported that Edge promised many other drones in the future, highlighting that future projects "include military, surveillance, and private sector operations."

The Emirati aspiration to upgrade the use of drones across the country is definitely well-studied as it realizes the significance of boosting trade activity by attracting world shipping services interested in expanding their business in the UAE, through providing a well-organized and secure example that will be notable not only in the Middle East but all around the world.