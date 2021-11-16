Identity of Bitcoin Creator Could Be Revealed at a Florida Trial

The true identity of the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency Bitcoin, could be revealed in the coming days by a Florida court due to an ongoing case over approximately $64bn worth of the cryptocurrency.

In the lawsuit, the family of David Kleiman, who died in April 2013, claim that the late computer scientist collaborated with his Australian business partner Craig Wright to invent Bitcoin in 2008 by using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

Kleiman's family is suing Wright for his share of Nakamoto's assets of around 1.1 million Bitcoins, which are worth more than $60 billion today. However, the defense argues that Wright is the sole creator of today's most popular and largest cryptocurrency.

“We believe the evidence will show there was a partnership to create and mine over one million Bitcoins,” Vel Freedman, a lawyer working on behalf of Kleiman’s family, told The Wall Street Journal.

On the other hand, Wright’s lawyer Andres Rivero said: “We believe the court will find there's nothing to indicate or record that they were in a partnership,” The Wall Street Journal quoted.

If a jury rules in favor of the Kleiman family, Wright could be forced to present the wallet that holds the 1.1 million Bitcoins. If Wright refuses, or unable to, share the wallet, Nakamoto's identity will remain a mystery.

The true identity of Nakamoto has remained a secret since he had written the white paper "Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System" in October 2008 and released the first version of Bitcoin in January 2009.

In December 2010, however, Satoshi Nakamoto suddenly stopped posting on a Bitcoin forum, seemingly dropping off the face of the earth. There has been speculation over his or her identity ever since.

According to industry analysts, the true identity of Satoshi Nakamoto can be determined through a private key that controls the account that holds one million Bitcoins. Anyone claiming to be Satoshi Nakamoto can prove the claim by moving coins out of that account.