India: Sensex Soars by 500 Points, Nifty Climbs to 9,450

Indian stock markets rose more than 1 percent in early trade on Tuesday, after falling nearly 6 percent on previous closed.



The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 1.73 percent or 548.65 points to touch 32,264.00 points, after starting the session up 467.55 points at 32,182.90.

The broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark climbed to as high as 9,450.90, having started the day at 9,429.40 compared to its previous close of 9,293.50.

Investors awaited January-March earnings from large-cap companies such as ICICI Bank due this week for domestic cues, according to analysts.

On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 index had shed 566.40 points - or 5.74 percent - to end at 9,293.50, its worst day in six weeks, and the S&P BSE Sensex benchmark tumbled 2002.27 points (5.94 percent) to settle at 31,715.35, tracking losses in global stocks.

Indian rupee was quoting at 75.59 against US dollar to quote at Dh20.59. The Indian currency had finished lower by 61 paise at 75.71 per dollar, amid heavy selling seen in the domestic equity market on Monday.