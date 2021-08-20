Industries With The Most Millennial Billionaires

When talking about millennial billionaires, the first name that pops to many of us is Mark Zuckerberg. And while becoming a billionaire is not an easy task, millennials are doing a fair job with keeping up with the world of billionaires. However, despite the fact that it is estimated that there are only 78 millennial billionaires out of more than 2,000 billionaires, unlike previous generations it did not take them decades to accumulate their wealth.

So which industries have the most of these millennial billionaires?

Physicalgold.com gave us the answer to that!

After analyzing Forbes’ World’s Billionaire List, physicalgold.com was able to come up with a list of the industries that include all millennial billionaires (born between 1981 and 1996).

According to the list, technology has the highest number of millennials (28) with a net worth of $254.5B. Leading the industry is Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg with a wealth accumulating to $97B, followed by Zhang Yiming ($35.6B), chair of Beijing ByteDance, the media platform behind TikTok. CEO of work management tool, Asana, and co-founder of Facebook, Dustin Moskovitz ($17.8B) is the third richest millennial billionaire in the tech sector.

Finance and investments comes right after with 8 millennial billionaires who have a collective net worth of $24.6B. With a net worth of $8.7B, founder and CEO of cryptocurrency derivative exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, leads the finance and investments industry in terms of net worth.

With the automotive, fashion & retail, healthcare, and media & entertainment each having 6 millennial billionaires, the collective net worth for all 4 industries amounts to about $92.2B.

In addition, among the industries that do not include any millennial billionaires are construction and engineering, sports, logistics and telecommunication.

Source: Physicalgold.com



Becoming a billionaire is no piece of cake, but millennials are showing that the way to success and wealth knows no time or age constraints. It all goes down to innovation, determination and working smartly.