Instagram Rolls out Dark Mode for iPhone Users

Facebook-owned Instagram has updated its platform, adding support for iOS 13's dark mode.





The update turns the entire Instagram interface dark including the feed, stories, the discover tab and the new design is a mix of dark gray along with black colour, news portal iMore reported on Monday.



Other than a difference in look, dark mode on apps will also save battery on phones with OLED screens.



Right now, only iOS 13 users can update their apps and get the new Instagram theme.



One can simply find the latest update in the App store, if the app is not already set for auto-updates.



Additionally, Instagram is removing its Following tab, the activity feed which displays what posts friends are liking, commenting on and following.



According to Instagram's head of product Vishal Shah, the tab was removed for the sake of simplicity.