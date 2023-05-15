Japanese wholesale prices rise, slower than expected

ALBAWABA - Official Japanese economic data released on Monday revealed an increase in producer prices, also known as wholesale prices, during the previous month of April. However, the rate of increase was lower than expected.

The Bank of Japan reported that the wholesale price index rose by 5.8 percent annually in the past month, while analysts had anticipated a 7.1 percent increase. This followed a revised increase of 7.4 percent in March, based on adjusted data, and a preliminary increase of 7.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose by 0.2 percent, slightly exceeding the predicted increase of 0.1 percent for the month. This followed a revised increase of 0.1 percent in the previous month and a preliminary increase of 0.3 percent.

In April, Japanese export prices increased by 0.2 percent on a monthly basis and 1.3 percent annually. Import prices, on the other hand, declined by 2 percent on a monthly basis and 6.5 percent annually