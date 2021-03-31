Meet the Indian Businessman Who Has Just Received the UAE Citizenship

Last January, the UAE government has announced a new program through which skilled talents and investors can become Emirati citizens. This citizenship program came several months after the country announced the golden visa program, which grants individuals in a number of categories a 10-year residency in the country.

We adopted law amendments that allow granting the UAE citizenship to investors, specialized talents & professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families. The new directives aim to attract talents that contribute to our development journey. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 30, 2021

Following these announcements, online people have been busy with news of the first Indian businessman to receive UAE citizenship recently; that is Lal Hariram Ganwani.

Mr. Lal Hariram Ganwani a famous businessman is the first Indian to get UAE 🇦🇪 Nationality. Congratulations to him. 🎉

He himself has released this photo of his passport in the media. pic.twitter.com/VLGpMbYi1S — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) March 22, 2021

With photos featuring Ganwani's new ID card and passport stating that he is an Emirati citizen starting from the 14th of March 2021, after having met all the requirements needed for expats in the UAE to obtain the country's citizenship, many commentators have been wondering about the businesses Ganwani has started, hoping to follow in his footsteps one day.

Online sources introduce 80 years old Ganwani as an Indian who was born in the Mīrpur Khās city in the eastern part of Pakistan.

While it is unclear when the new Emirati citizen first moved to the UAE, he is well-known for his leadership of the Dubai-based Lals Group, which is reported to have a revenue of $263.20 Million.

Founded in 1979, Lals Group has been managing a number of renowned retail brands including Homes r Us, Daiso, Carter's, US Polo Association, G2000, and Miriade. The group which was established in the UAE has later expanded into other GCC countries and runs 190 retail outlets across the region, ones that employ over 4,000 people.

Ganwani is also the director and shareholder of the Dubai-based LTC Ventures Holdings Ltd, which runs the Dubai International Financial Centre, which, according to their website, forms "a leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), connecting fast-growing economies in these regions via Dubai."

Do you know of any other businessmen who have received the UAE citizenship as per the new Emirati laws?