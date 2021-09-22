Lebanon Officially Ends Fuel Subsidy, Here Are the Latest Prices

The General Directorate of Oil in the Lebanese Ministry of Energy and Water issued Resolution No. 182, according to which it ended its fuel subsidy and determined the new selling prices of liquid fuels.

Below are today's fuel prices in Lebanon:

20 Liters Unleaded Gasoline 98 Octane - LBP 209,300

20 Liters Unleaded Gasoline 95 Octane - LBP 202,400

20 Liters Diesel Oil (for motor vehicles) - LBP162,700

The announcement stated that station owners must announce the selling price of fuel in a visible way on their station, and that all decisions, memoranda, and texts that contradict the provisions of this resolution or are inconsistent with its content shall be cancelled.

Below is the official announcement: