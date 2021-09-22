  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Lebanon Officially Ends Fuel Subsidy, Here Are the Latest Prices

Lebanon Officially Ends Fuel Subsidy, Here Are the Latest Prices

Published September 22nd, 2021 - 09:14 GMT
Lebanon Officially Ends Fuel Subsidy, Here Are the Latest Prices
The announcement stated that station owners must announce the selling price of fuel in a visible way on their station. (Shutterstock)

The General Directorate of Oil in the Lebanese Ministry of Energy and Water issued Resolution No. 182, according to which it ended its fuel subsidy and determined the new selling prices of liquid fuels.

Also ReadSanctions-Busting: Iran Oil May Not End Lebanon's Fuel Crisis Sanctions-Busting: Iran Oil May Not End Lebanon's Fuel Crisis

Below are today's fuel prices in Lebanon: 

20 Liters Unleaded Gasoline 98 Octane - LBP 209,300
20 Liters Unleaded Gasoline 95 Octane - LBP 202,400
20 Liters Diesel Oil (for motor vehicles) - LBP162,700

The announcement stated that station owners must announce the selling price of fuel in a visible way on their station, and that all decisions, memoranda, and texts that contradict the provisions of this resolution or are inconsistent with its content shall be cancelled.

Below is the official announcement:

Also ReadSanctions-Busting: Iran Oil May Not End Lebanon's Fuel Crisis Lebanon Slams Israel Over Oil Exploration in Disputed Maritime Border

fuel

Tags:LebanonFuelFuel Subsidy

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...