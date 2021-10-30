Matt Damon Becomes Brand Ambassador for Crypto.com

Famous Hollywood actor Matt Damon has inked a new deal to become the face of cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com in a new commercial crypto ad campaign dubbed “Fortune Favors the Brave”.

The Oscar winner is starring in the ad in which the exchange aims at achieving a global marketing push to lure the global audience into the crypto sphere.

The 60-second ad which was aired in more than 20 countries is directed by Wally Pfister. Named the “Fortune Favors the Brave”, the ad takes you into a journey in history to see the achievements of brave men and women who risked a lot to make a difference in the world, to inspire viewers to “be part of this journey”.

Matt is the latest celebrity to jump into the crypto wagon, joining Kim Kardashian, Amitabh Bachchan, NBA star Stephen Curry and Squid Game's Star Jung Ho-Yeon as crypto exchanges are competeing to pour money into marketing.