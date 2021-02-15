ME Workers Ask For Long-Term Safety Measures in Offices

Workers in the Middle East want enhanced cleaning procedures and new building management technology investment in their workplace, says a survey.

The survey commissioned by Honeywell and conducted by Wakefield Research of 500 workers across the Middle East is part of Honeywell’s global study of more than 2,000 employees located in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and the Middle East.

It revealed that, as per their counterparts in other areas of the world, Middle East workers are seeking safety reassurances in the form of long-term, safety-focused investments in their workplaces by building operators, rather than only temporary changes in response to Covid-19.



Key findings from the Middle East include:

*Nearly 3 in 5 respondents (59%) believe that building operators are more likely to make short-term changes in response to Covid-19, rather than long-term investments in building systems that could help maximise safety in the future and provide greater returns;

*Approximately one third (31%) want to see their building operators invest in updated air quality systems and touchless door entry technologies;

*Almost half (46%) would welcome health screening technology, such as temperature checks, while 41% believe their workplaces should have enhanced cleaning procedures; and

*18% would like to see new contact tracing technology installed in their place of work.

“Workers are keenly attuned to what’s happening to make their workspaces safer and healthier, especially aspects like air quality and adherence to safety guidelines, issues that previously were likely to have been less of a concern for many,” said George Bou Mitri, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Building Technologies, Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

“Building owners have a responsibility now more than ever to provide safer and healthier working environments. In addition to implementing short-term measures such as social distancing and the wearing of masks, smart investments in building solutions deliver a cost effective way of improving a building’s overall health and performance, and achieving long-term ROI.”

“Our advanced solutions integrate building technologies to support greater wellbeing, confidence and productivity for building occupants and support the region’s governments in their efforts to combat the pandemic. These solutions empower building owners with greater control in improving workspace environments and provide tenants with a sense of comfort and assurance on returning to work,” he concluded.

