Medical Research and Tech Innovation at the Heart of New UAE-Israel Collaboration

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has signed an agreement with Kahn-Sagol-Maccabi (KSM), the research and innovation centre of Israel’s Maccabi Healthcare Services, to promote joint medical research and technological innovation.

The agreement - signed on 29th June in Abu Dhabi - will also support the Emirate’s goal of building a genomic research registry to optimise clinical data, sample collection and clinical reporting.

The partnership focuses on promoting medical research that combines big data capabilities and genetic and clinical research with the goal of advancing personalised medicine, while emphasising medical innovation and the establishment of a regional ecosystem that will support joint research activities. Studies will be conducted in cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and more.

"This partnership supports SEHA’s vision and objectives of exploring collaboration opportunities in other areas that foster cooperation in education, research, health technology, and clinical programs. We look forward to a successful partnership and extending this program to our facilities and distinguished practitioners," said SEHA Group CEO Saeed Al Kuwaiti.

Dr. Tal Patalon, Head of KSM, said, "We continue to build research collaborations with various countries in the region, implementing our vision of a shared innovative ecosystem that promotes research and development of advanced personalised medicine, while creating added value within the whole region."

For his part, Dr. Ghanem Ali Al Hassani, Conference Chairman and SEHA's Group Education and Research Director, said, "We are pleased to announce this signing with Kahn-Sagol-Maccabi, as the agreement will contribute to strengthening our cooperation in scientific research, genomic exploration and knowledge exchange to accelerate economic growth and human progress."