Netflix to Generate $900 Million from Squid Game

Netflix, the US streaming service, will generate $900 million in value for the company from its latest global hit Squid Game, according to Bloomberg.

Squid Game

Unlike movie studios and TV networks, the streaming giant sales don't come based on specific titles, however, it depends on its original new releases of shows.

The South Korean hyper-buzzy show is by far Netflix’s biggest-ever TV show. Squid Game surpassed Bridgerton in Netflix's 2 minute metric for recording viewers as almost 132 million people have watched at least two minutes of Squid Game in the first 23 days.

It is estimated that the show will deliver huge payback for the streaming service that is more 40 times than the $21.4 million the company paid to produce the nine-episode series - about $2.4 million per episode.

