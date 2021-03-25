Muscat Airport Receives 2 IATA Awards for Pharma Handling

Muscat International Airport has been awarded two new certificates from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for excellence in handling pharmaceutical and perishable materials, a media report said.

The recognition makes it the first airport in the world to receive both awards simultaneously, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

The credit goes to the cargo team affiliated to the business operations unit at Oman Airports, which engaged a large cross-section of strategic partners in cargo operations, including Oman Air, Transom STATS, Transom Handling and Swissport.

The partners operating alongside Muscat International Airport’s cargo community focused over the past 18 months on unifying efforts with representatives of the IATA to ensure compliance with all cargo requirements. The efforts, which culminated in the accomplishment of the accreditation programme, were testimony to strong commitment to partnership among the parties concerned.