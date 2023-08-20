Musk blocks users who complain about new block policy

ALBAWABA- In a new turn of events, X's (Formerly known as Twitter) CEO Elon Musk has announced that the platform will no longer offer its users the ability to block other users.

Additionally, Musk voiced his opinion on the matter by saying "Block is going to be deleted as a “feature”, except for DMs" and that "It makes no sense''.

Twitter's (now known as X) former CEO Jack Dorsey also sided with Musk about the matter by adding that it should be mute only instead of blocking.

Elon Musk is blocking users who complain about the new block policy

Elon Musk on X

Musk shared on his official X account that he is enjoying blocking people that are complaining about the new block policy striking controversy with many users opposing or agreeing with it.

The late feature allowed people to simply block other users from viewing, commenting, and interacting with their account preventing many quarrels and issues.

A huge number of users took to Elon's post to voice their concerns about the new policy:

"Joking about removing a feature that 90% of your users want for safety reasons is poor taste..".

"What about online stalkers, so they can just freely comment on all your stuff without any ability to control that?? Also a personal security concern."

"Elon, with all due respect… HUGE mistake."

Other users sided with Musk on the matter:

Moods after Elon Musk unblocks all those who had blocked me pic.twitter.com/HOzpT8SkhA — 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐊𝐢𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞 (@Wesley_Kibande) August 20, 2023

"Maybe it will be interesting"

"Elon is the Boss."

"Getting rid of blocks will make people feel less offended about everything."

When did Elon Musk rebrand Twitter to X?

Musk said bye-bye to the Twitter bird last month on July 23, 2023, rebranding Twitter to "X" and making a major stir on social media.

According to Search Engine Journal, Elon Musk acquired Twitter (now known as X) on Oct. 10, 2022, for a whopping $44 billion.