Over 50k watch Andrew Tate sleep in jail on stream

ALBAWABA- Andrew Tate strikes controversy again by deciding to stream himself for 24 hours in a fake cell to recreate his own experience when he got jailed in Romania after his involvement in rape and human trafficking.

Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate were released on Aug. 4, 2023, from house arrest and denied all charges against them.

The former boxer tweeted on Twitter (now known as X) said "I'm going back to jail on Aug.12, Saturday 10 pm Romanian Time. I will spend 24 hours inside a re-creation of my experience in jail. No phones, No freedom.''

The event is currently live on Rumble, Tate and his brother are seen chatting together, eating, exercising, reading, smoking, and laying down in silence just like what Andrew claims he did at prison in Romania.

In another Tweet, Andrew said that he had completed his 10,000 push-ups a day and that his brother Tristan still won't accept that noodles must be in a cup.

Andrew Tate Live from Jail/ Rumble

AndrewTateSpeech pinned a comment on Rumble that says:

There are many lessons to be learned

In the freezing cold, pitch-black room.

When nothing but the screams and cries of hopeless prisoners are around to console you.

I memorized those lessons and burned them deep into my soul.

Andrew Tate's live stream received mixed reactions

According to Dexerto, people criticized Andrew and Tristan because this live stream didn't represent what the Tate brothers claimed to have experienced during their time in prison with one person saying: “I thought they slept on the floor, surrounded by rats, in a dungeon, this looks better than my own room.”

Others said that 24 hours does not represent time in prison since prisoners tend to spend a lot more time than that! Some viewers were left confused asking "Why is he in jail again?" since they thought Andrew Tate was back in prison for real.

Andrew and Tristan Tate/ X.com

What is the purpose of this stream?

Andrew Tate said that he wanted to give his fans a glimpse of how it is to experience real prison with his brother Tristan and encouraged his viewers to imitate him by shutting off all electronic devices and taking part in it.

According to Dexerto, the prison stream was less expensive than the Tate brothers' usual content since they are shown doing mundane tasks in isolation.