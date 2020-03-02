  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Nasdaq Dubai to list $2 Billion Sukuk by the Islamic Development Bank

Nasdaq Dubai to list $2 Billion Sukuk by the Islamic Development Bank

Published March 2nd, 2020 - 09:55 GMT
Nasdaq Dubai to list $2 Billion Sukuk by the Islamic Development Bank
The first of IDB's 12 current Sukuk listings on the exchange was a $1 billion instrument that listed in 2015. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Nasdaq Dubai welcomed the listing of a $2 billion sukuk by the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), a multilateral lender which finances development across its 57 member countries.

Nasdaq Dubai welcomed the listing of a $2 billion Sukuk by the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), a multilateral lender that finances development across its 57 member countries.

The five-year Sukuk is the largest by value to be listed on the exchange by IDB, Nasdaq Dubai said in a press statement on Sunday. The bank said it was priced at a profit rate of 1.809 percent payable on a semi-annual basis. The Sukuk makes IDB the leading Sukuk issuer by total value on Nasdaq Dubai at $15.64 billion.

The first of IDB's 12 current Sukuk listings on the exchange was a $1 billion instrument that listed in 2015. The other IDB listings are three Sukuk of $1.5 billion each, a $1.3 billion Sukuk, four Sukuk of $1.25 billion each, a 650 million Sukuk and a 1.1 billion Sukuk.

Dubai is one of the largest centres globally for Sukuk listings by value at $68.355 billion.

UAE: Suspension of Some Major Events Due to Coronavirus
Economic Seesaw: Crude Oil Prices Plummet As Coronavirus Anxiety Rises

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2020 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...