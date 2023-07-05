Non-oil sectors in KSA & UAE strengthen-business activity grows

ALBAWABA- The non-oil private sectors of Saudi Arabia and the UAE demonstrated further signs of growth and improvement in June, characterized by significant increases in output and new orders.

In Saudi Arabia, the Riyad Bank purchasing managers' index reached a robust 59.6, indicating a noteworthy expansion as both output and sales experienced their most rapid growth rates in years.

Likewise, the UAE's non-oil private sector witnessed a four-year peak in new order growth, contributing to its consistent upward trajectory over the past 31 survey periods. Both countries also saw positive job growth, with increased employment levels driven by heightened workloads and strong customer demand.

Overall, the region's outlook remains positive, supported by increasing demand and optimistic expectations for continued growth in the upcoming months.