  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Oman Budget Revenues Plummet Amid 35 Percent Fall in Net Oil Income

Oman Budget Revenues Plummet Amid 35 Percent Fall in Net Oil Income

Published April 5th, 2021 - 11:00 GMT
Oman Budget Revenues Plummet Amid 35 Percent Fall in Net Oil Income
General spending fell 8.8 percent until the end of February 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, despite an 8.1 percent increase in current revenues. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
General spending fell 8.8 percent until the end of February 2021 compared to the same period of 2020
Oman’s general budget revenues fell in the first two months of 2021 as net oil income dropped 35 percent, Asharq Business reported, citing Ministry of Finance data.


General spending fell 8.8 percent until the end of February 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, despite an 8.1 percent increase in current revenues.

The Sultanate public spending retreated as some budget lines shrank according to the monthly bulletin issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The deficit amounted to about OR456.6 million ($1.2 billion), the official bulletin added.

The total revenues reached SR1.92 billion Omani by the end of February, down by about 21.6 percent on the year-earlier period.

The Omani budget recorded a decrease in gas revenues by 2 percent, according to the bulletin.

Oman Starts Investment Plans in Green Energy
Oman Air to Resume Milan Flights
Oman: All Arrivals Should Book for Compulsory Quarantine via Sahala Platform
Tags:Oman

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...