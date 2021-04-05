Oman Starts Investment Plans in Green Energy

Oman has reaffirmed that it begun to execute investment plans in the fields of clean and renewable energy, covering projects in solar energy and wind power whose feasibility was proved in studies, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

This was stated by Dr. Abdullah Ali al-Amri, Chairman of the Environment Authority, during the first regional dialogue on climate change held here in the presence of John Kerry, US envoy for climate affairs.

The dialogue comes within the context of preparations for the 6th round of the UN convention on climate change (COP26), a virtual conference scheduled to be held in November in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

Dr Abdullah said in his speech that the Sultanate strives to exert more efforts in the fields of diversification of sources of income, to benefit from energy substitutes and devise the necessary strategic plans to attain those goals.

As Oman Vision 2040 charted out clear targets, the authorities concerned in the Sultanate are embarked on implementing the goals through a set of programmes and plans, among them investment in clean energy and cutting down the levels of greenhouse gases.

During his visit to Abu Dhabi, Dr Abdullah took part in a ministerial GCC meeting with the US envoy to discuss ways to realize concord among GCC states in following up investments in nascent markets.