Oman Hotels Host Over 1 Million Guests in the First Nine Months

Oman recorded a total of 1.25 million guests staying in the sultanate’s three- to five-star hotels between January and September, generating RO155.2 million ($401.8 million) in revenues, new data showed.

According to figures provided by Oman’s National Centre for Statistics and Information, the total revenue of Omani hotels rose by 8 percent in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period of the previous year.

However, hotel occupancy rates fell by 7.4 percent to reach 51.4 percent at the end of September against 55.5 percent for the same period of 2018, statistics revealed.

Among the nationalities, Europeans constituted the maximum number of visitors, reaching 398,013. This was followed by 387,914 Omani guests and 158,371 Asian tourists until the end of September.

There was a rise in the number of American guests, GCC, Oceanian guests and other Arab guests by 30.8 percent, 0.3 percent, 11.2 percent, and 18 percent to reach 49,467; 153,811; 11,873; and 54,689 guests, respectively.

However, there was a drop in the number of African guests by 2.5 percent, totaling 8,825 guests.

Omani hotels received 1.49 million guests and the hotels generated total revenue of RO214.1 million ($554.3 million) in 2018.