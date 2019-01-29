One Last Chance to Enjoy Up to 90 Percent Discounts at the Dubai Shopping Festival

Over 3,000 participating retailers will offer up to 90 percent discount from January 31 to February 2. (Shutterstock)

Shoppers in Dubai have one final chance to enjoy mega discounts at the Dubai Shopping Festival before the event draws to a close.



Over 3,000 participating retailers will offer up to 90 per cent discount from January 31 to February 2, giving bargain-hunters the chance to take advantage of unmissable deals on home, lifestyle, beauty and fashion brands.

For a full update on Dubai Shopping Festival activities, visit www.mydsf.ae.



