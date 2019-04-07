Batelco Hosts Launch Event for Microsoft Surface Pro 6

Batelco General Enterprise Division Abderrahmane Mounir and Microsoft Country Manager Bahrain and Oman, Sheikh Saif Hilal Al Hosni with other officials

Follow > Disable alert for Wyndham Disable alert for Enterprise Division Disable alert for The Microsoft Disable alert for Batelco Follow >

Batelco, the leading provider of digital solutions in the Kingdom hosted a launch event for Microsoft’s latest product, Microsoft Surface Pro 6, at Wyndham Grand Hotel Manama recently, in the presence of a number of company officials and Batelco customers.

The Microsoft Surface family of products is being launched as part of Batelco’s Mobile and Home Internet packages in order to provide customers with the latest offerings in terms of products and services. The products offered as part of Batelco packages include Surface Go, Surface Pro LTE, Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop.

Commenting on the occasion, Batelco General Manager Enterprise Division Abderrahmane Mounir, said, “We continue to work very closely with our partners in order to provide our customers with the latest in technology offerings. Through partnering with Microsoft to launch these products we are ensuring that Batelco continues to keep its customers up to date with the latest solutions.”

The partnership is in a bid to empower Batelco customers with the broad range of Microsoft Surface devices and Microsoft solutions for the modern workplace including business applications and modernization, cloud infrastructure, Data and Artificial Intelligence.

Sheikh Saif Hilal Al Hosni, Country Manager, Microsoft Bahrain and Oman said, “The Kingdom of Bahrain is home to many industries and professions with their own unique requirements for a great productivity device. Our Surface family is built with that in mind – to allow the freedom, innovation and the power to work the way they work best. The Microsoft Surface combined with Batelco’s offerings and solutions will complement each other in order to drive business innovation in Bahrain, and empower everyone to achieve more.

Batelco is committed to growing its portfolio to deliver an exceptional customer experience and support efforts that contribute to the Kingdom’s business sector, by developing and providing advanced solutions. Batelco also seeks to strengthen its collaborations with global companies in order to provide the highest quality and latest technologies and solutions.