Catch Nickelodeon’s Paw Patrol Stage Show and Adventure Bay Activity Zone at City Centre Mirdif

Mirdif City Centre is the latest regional shopping mall in the UAE by Majid Al Futtaim Properties, the leading shopping centre pioneer in the MENA region. Mirdif City Centre offers a spectacular architectural backdrop to a very impressive list of retail and entertainment concepts - many of which are new to the area.
Strategically located on Emirates Road and Tripoli Street along Dubai’s Eastern growth corridor, Mirdif City Centre offers easy access with 12 entry and exit points at different levels of its 7,000 vehicle car park. The shopping mall is the first in the region to follow ecologically friendly and sustainability compliant construction techniques from its early design stages and is in the process of acquiring a Gold LEED certification.
Contact Information:
Emirates Road,
Mirdif Area,
P.O. Box 119998
Dubai,
United Arab Emirates