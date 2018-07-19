Catch Nickelodeon’s Paw Patrol Stage Show and Adventure Bay Activity Zone at City Centre Mirdif

PAW Patrol MOE 23.

Follow > Disable alert for Chase Disable alert for Skye Follow >

Watch as tech-savvy 10-year-old Ryder and his puppy pals Marshall, Chase and Skye team up for a high-stakes rescue mission to protect the citizens of Adventure Bay.

With the rallying cry of ‘no job too big, no pup too small’, these furry friends will use their special skills, gadgets and vehicles in this engaging performance, which is sure to captivate preschoolers and parents alike.

PAW Patrol Stage Show –The Big Show Rescue

The popular pups will appear on stage in three free live shows held at 3pm to 3.30pm; 6.30pm to 7pm; and 8pm to 8.30pm daily.

PAW Patrol Adventure Bay

Bring the little ones on a special mission at City Centre Mirdif. They’ll be invited to collect pup badges inside the action adventure area, just like the famous pack of six heroic puppies. Activities such as arts and crafts and face painting are also available at Adventure Bay, which opens at 12noon to 1.20pm; 1.40pm to 3pm; 3.30pm to 4.50pm; 5.10pm to 6.30pm and 7pm to 8pm.

‘Meet and greet’ the characters

The little ones will also be able to take picture with their beloved characters, Ryder and the crew, in a ‘warm’ meet and greet session right after each show. Don’t forget your camera!

1:20pm – 1:40pm; 4:50pm – 5:10pm and 8:35pm – 8:55pm

Date: July 23 to August 1, 2018.

Venue: City Centre Mirdif, Central Galleria