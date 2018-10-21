Elm Concludes Successful Participation in Gitex Technology Week 2018

During the event

Elm, a leading provider of innovative digital solutions owned by the Public Investment Fund, has concluded its successful participation in GITEX Technology Week 2018 amid wide acclaim for its innovative electronic services, followed by several international agreements and memorandum of understanding in Dubai. Elm’s stand at the event welcomed the visit of key decision-makers, government officials, as well as regional and international ICT experts which have shown keen interest in the company’s portfolio of creative solutions designed to address current and emerging challenges and keep pace with the rapid digital transformation at the local and international levels.

Majid Bin Saad Al Arifi, Vice President of Marketing at Elm, said: “Our participation in GITEX Technology Week 2018 was very successful following the demonstration of innovative services and solutions that meet international standards and usher towards digital transformation while bringing happiness and satisfaction to our customers from the public and private sectors. The ‘Eshara’ service is one of the our most successful stories which has attracted the attention of regional and international visitors, further boosting our confidence of its strong capability to support the development of service sectors aimed at facilitating the lives of people in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. Our focus on meeting the needs of people of determination in line with our endeavors to invest in innovation and technology to make a positive impact to the communities we work in. Eshara is a result of our ‘We Innovate the Future’ approach, which drives us to develop our business by focusing on stimulating innovation, knowledge transfer, and using new technologies to serve our broad base of customers within the public and private sectors.”

“The new service reflects our commitment to R&D and innovation, which are the key features of our business, with the end goal of achieving customer satisfaction and happiness. Through this service, we look forward to serving a wide range of beneficiaries. Our successful participation GITEX 2018 leads us to become part of the high-profile exhibitors in the next edition of the event and put forward our successful experiences and expertise to serve bigger customer base, in line with our vision, ‘We Innovate for Sustainable Economy,” he added.

In addition to Eshara, Elm displayed a portfolio of new services at the region’s biggest technology event, which include Mojaz, an advanced service which provides information about used vehicles verified to be from reliable sources; E-Inspection, an integrated cloud service which manages field inspection operations for government and private organizations to drive digital transformation and eliminates the use of paper. Elm also showcased its “Digital Field Forces inspection “, which contributes in maintaining a high level of monitoring work and raises compliance rates for business and health organizations. It also displayed its ‘Car Sharing’ system, which allows users to rent a car without the need for hiring from rent-a car service centers, thereby saving on cost by paying only for actual car usage.