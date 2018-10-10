Elm Gears Up for Gitex Technology Week 2018 to Showcase Latest Range of Innovative Services and Applications

Majid Saad Al Arifi, Marketing Executive Vice President

Elm, a leader in innovative digital solutions, is all geared up to participate at the upcoming GITEX Technology Week 2018 to showcase its world-class quality products for the information and communications technology (ICT) sector. GITEX, which will be held from 14-18 October at Dubai World Trade Centre, will host more than 3,700 exhibitors from 12 specialized sectors, set to attract over 500,000 visitors from 77 countries.

Elm is participating in one of the most important and biggest technology exhibitions for the 9th consecutive year to showcase its latest innovations on automated processes designed to boost economic performance and save time, effort and human capital.

Majid Saad Al Arifi, Marketing Executive Vice President and Elm spokesperson said that the company is excited to be once again part of the event, which is one of the most important gatherings in the IT sector and serves as a strategic platform to launch new IT solutions and services that is expected to help transform challenges into opportunities through innovation and creativity. He added that Elm aims to significantly contribute to the achievement of the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030. The Saudi government has allocated over SAR 20 billion for IT projects aimed at accelerating digital transformation in private and public sectors to pave way for economic growth and development.

Al Arifi noted: “We look forward to our participation in the 38th GITEX Technology Week as a major drive to strengthen our links with key decision makers, government officials and technology experts, in line with the technological developments in Saudi Arabia. There is a continuing effort within the government to focus on innovation and cloud technology to further enhance the country’s digital transformation journey.”

Al Arifi emphasized that Elm has been consistently working to provide the best digital solutions, driven by its passion for innovation that enhances customers’ lives. The company also develops procedures and employs advanced technology to create high quality and efficient services while maintaining the highest standards in privacy and information security. The company will be hosting an innovative and interactive stand to allow visitors the chance to have a look at Elm’s most advanced services, which hails from its 30 years of experience in digital journals and supported by strong investments in research and development. Its initiatives have contributed to the creation of various innovative products, services and integrated solutions to current and emerging challenges.

Al Arifi concluded: “Our successful participation in previous editions has been a strong motivation for us to participate once again at GITEX Technology Week and showcase our latest digital services and solutions,. We have designed and developed these offerings following our successes in accordance with the highest international standards and meeting of important sectors, including the government. We are positive that we could provide the market with new innovations that will delight our customers from the public and private sectors and meet their expectations."

Elm invites all stakeholders, specialists and businessmen to visit its pavilion at Sheikh Saeed Hall, which will include presentations on innovative technologies, as well as a review of its successful experiences in the public and private sectors.