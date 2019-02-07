Grohe Is the Driving Force of the Digital Transformation in the Sanitary Sector and Sets New Standards at the 2019 ISH

GROHE is working hard to prepare for the 2019 ISH, the world's leading trade fair for the responsible use of water and energy in buildings

GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen faucets, continues on its road to success in 2019. In the past year, GROHE has evolved from a mere hardware manufacturer into a driving force of the digital transformation within the sanitary industry, offering its own Internet of Things (IoT) products. The intelligent water control system GROHE Sense Guard has now arrived in the world of smart homes.

“All GROHE products, innovations and activities are based on our claim to be actively involved in handling water with a view to the future,” says Michael Rauterkus, CEO of GROHE AG. “It's about finding answers to the most pressing issues of our time. At this year's ISH, our big topic will be about which solutions we as GROHE can contribute in all areas of water management.”

GROHE Forms Partnerships Against Water Damage

Strategic alliances with insurance companies such as Provinzial Rheinland or Gothaer Allgemeine in Europe and Munich Re's subsidiary, the HSB Group, in the US have opened up new sales channels for GROHE in 2018. In addition, the GROHE Sense water sensor can now be connected to Magenta SmartHome from Deutsche Telekom and GROHE Sense Guard to Nest home appliances. Thanks to the partnership with IoT expert relayr, it will be even more flexible and faster to connect the intelligent water security system to other IT ecosystems and platforms. Further strategic alliances will follow in 2019.

GROHE Invests in Innovations

Another milestone was the inauguration of the laboratory extension in Hemer, Germany, in September. With a total investment of 1.1 million euros, GROHE now combines all previously decentralized activities of the research laboratory in one place, enabling even closer interaction within the main departments of research and development and ensuring even more efficient development processes for more innovations.

GROHE Acclaims International Success as a Global Brand

Customers in 33 countries worldwide were excited about GROHE's Truck Tour which celebrated its 100,000th visitor in March. Further international highlights: The new Atrio faucet collection was creatively presented in an art installation during its launch in the renovated GROHE showroom at the Milan Design Week and inspired customers, partners and the media alike. In Asia, GROHE fascinated visitors of the flagship store in Singapore with a new virtual showroom, featuring the motto 'Showering Without Getting Wet'. Even the World Cup in Russia took place with GROHE’s participation: All FIFA-certified arenas were equipped with GROHE products.

Multiple Awards Honour Commitment to Sustainability and Innovative Strength

GROHE's commitment to smart, water-saving technologies has been acknowledged and appreciated. For example, at this year's German Sustainability Award, the brand was voted among the top 3 “most sustainable big companies in Germany” for the third time. In addition, with 63 design awards, 2018 is the most award-winning year in GROHE's history.

2019 ISH: GROHE Sets Another Milestone

Currently, GROHE is working hard to prepare for the 2019 ISH, the world's leading trade fair for the responsible use of water and energy in buildings, which will take place in March in the German city of Frankfurt am Main. With a new booth concept, new event formats and many innovations, GROHE will set new standards, just like at the 2017 fair. For the first time, GROHE will present itself comprehensively as the leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions, kitchen systems and intelligent water management. At the same time, GROHE will remain true to the ISH motto of its successful and award-winning 2017 trade fair presentation, applying "Water. Intelligence. Enjoyment” as its ambition to develop high-quality, intelligent and sustainable solutions with a design that goes beyond form and function.

