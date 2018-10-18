High Level Diplomatic and Government Delegates Visit PCFC’s Stand During Gitex 2018

During the event

Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) concluded its participation at Gitex Technology 2018. During the week, PCFC received high level delegates from different local departments and diplomatic missions which were pleased to learn about PCFC’s latest innovations. There were 17 new disruptive innovations on display including iDeclare, which was developed by Dubai Customs and launched by Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The stand was also visited by His Highness Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police, Mohammed Abdulla Ahli, Director General of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority(DCAA), and HE Sheikha Dr. Hind Bint Abdul Aziz Al Qasimi.

A number of diplomatic delegates also visited the stand including the Romanian Consul General Nicoleta Tiodorovici, the Japanese Consul General to Dubai Dr. Akima Umezawa, and Kite Starkey, Canadian Trade Commissioner, plus a big number of visitors from different business sectors who all praised the smart innovations on display.

Smart Dubai honoured PCFC for its effective participation in Gitex Technology 2018.

iDeclare is a smart mobile app to securely submit declaration on the go. The app bypasses the current traditional paper forms, providing a quick and secure way to transfer information to the passengers on customs rules and regulations and will help passengers to cut down on waiting time in line.

Dubai Customs also showcased the smart Vessle Tracking System and the Virtual Training Technology, plus the smart risk engine and the Authorized Economic Operator. During the exhibition, Dubai Customs signed memoranda of understanding with Dubai Health City Authority (DHCA) and Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA).

Customs World presented its programs and projects that help facilitate trade and customs procedures. Dubai Maritime City Authority introduced “Maritime Connect”, and “Smart Client Mobile Application”, and Dutech, PCFC’s technical arm, introduced DRAAS, Mektabi and Nau System. Trakhees- Department of Planning and Development had “Smart Inspection System”, “Trakhees Business Opportunity- stage2”, “Business Wallet”, and “Chat Bot” on display.

PCFC projects and initiatives in Gitex Technology 2018 varied to cover different aspects of their modern business in realization of leading programs and plans such as the Dubai 10X Initiative, which will see Dubai implement today what other cities around the world apply after 10 years.