PCFC’s Stand at Gitex 2018 Sees Heavy Footfall

The stand of the Ports, Customs & Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) in Gitex Technology 2018 has seen a heavy footfall on the second day of the big event, taking place in the Dubai World Trade Centre from 14 to 18 October 2018.

PCFC is taking part in the Gitex Technology Week 2018 under the theme “Future Transformations Gate”. PCFC will showcase 17 of its latest projects and most advanced innovations and Artificial Intelligence applications in the big event.

Visitors were interested to learn more about the latest advancements and the new innovative ideas that Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA), Dutech, PCFC’s technical arm, and Trakhees- Department of Planning and Development have on offer.

Dutech introduced Nau to its audience. NAU is a smart platform that helps in cargo activity reservation for traditional dhows on Dubai creek which will help in more organization and facilitate the bustling movement of dhows across the creek.

It has been approved by Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) to be one of the 10X Initiative projects which sets the Government of Dubai on a mission to be 10 years ahead of all other cities.

Dutech introduced its revolutionary solution Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), which provides entities with cloud-based business continuity capabilities and faster disaster recovery of critical IT systems and the ability to store its data in-country.

The service enables entities to benefit from a cloud-based disaster recovery as a service. This will help protect them against data loss from their own servers or from other cloud services, and can maintain readiness, without the need to invest in physical space or stand-by hardware.

Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) has some innovative solutions to introduce including the Maritime Connect which is an informative, interactive and unifying platform for the maritime sector in Dubai through the concept of Maritime Virtual Cluster. The Platform provides all information, services, components and potentials of the maritime sector in Dubai, and enables effective communication between the components of the maritime cluster away from the barriers of time and place. It also enhances the involvement of the world maritime cluster in maritime activities in Dubai.

Trakhees has the Smart Inspection service in which inspectors rely on ipads in their visits to different facilities to check their compliance with regulations and standards. They can write their notes or issue fines on spot. This helps in reducing paperwork, eliminating inspection inaccuracies, better reporting, and more efficient operational performance.

Trakhees also introduced the Accreditation Business Wallet; a digital card to replace the existing physical credit card. Trakhees digital card will be sent to client’s e-wallet.

This will result in significant cost saving and will help Trakhees in achieving the Dubai Vision of ‘Go Paperless’ by 2021.