Reserve Seven Tides Property With Exclusive Dh25,000 Deposit at Cityscape

Abdulla Bin Sulayem, CEO, Seven Tides

Luxury residential and hospitality property developer Seven Tides will launch an exclusive AED 25,000 reservation fee promotion at Cityscape Global, which starts tomorrow (October 2), for three of its development projects in Dubai.

Potential buyers can reserve an apartment at SE7EN City JLT, SE7EN Residences The Palm and the much sought-after Anantara The Palm Dubai Residences from the Seven Tides stand at this year’s Cityscape, which takes place at Dubai World Trade Centre until October 4.

Investors of either of the SE7EN products will also receive a one-night stay at DUKES Dubai Hotel, while those who put down a deposit for the Anantara development will receive an overnight stay at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort.

Abdulla Bin Sulayem, CEO, Seven Tides, said: “Visitors to our stand can make an informed purchasing decision with the help of our experienced team at the show.”

“Not only can they reserve their property with just a AED 25,000 down payment, they can also take advantage of our several attractive payment plans.”

Seven Tides’ first mixed-use development SE7EN City JLT, valued at AED 1.3 billion, sold out phase one of the project in less than one week. The remaining units consist of studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

Studio apartments start from AED 393,000 ranging in size from 384sqft to 416sqft, while one-bedroom apartments start at AED 760,000 and range in size from a minimum of 739sqft to a maximum of 800sqft. Prices of two-bedroom apartments start at AED 992,000 and the size is 1,073sqft. Finally, the entry price for three-bedroom apartments starts at AED 1.40 million and vary in size from 1,516sqft to 1,521sqft.

“SE7EN City JLT has a very attractive easy payment option consisting of a 5% deposit, followed by payments equal to 6% of the cost price, to be paid every subsequent quarter, with a completion date of Q3 2021. We estimate that studios should yield 12% per annum,” said Bin Sulayem.

All apartmentscome complete with high-end fittings and finishes, presented in a contemporary and techno-trendy fashion, and also feature built-in wardrobes and branded white goods.

He added: “SE7EN City JLT is designed to provide everything a resident might possibly want, with retail, entertainment, food and beverage outlets, a nursery, gym and a health club. However, when residents do venture outside, they’ll still be able to enjoy the urban vibe, with the excitement and fast-paced, hustle and bustle of city life, right on their doorstep.”

At SE7EN Residences The Palm, Seven Tides’ third project on Palm Jumeirah, an attractive payment plan, which comes with a developer-backed 10% guaranteed ROI over five years, is on offer for studio and one-bedroom apartments.

Units are sold unfurnished with high-end fittings and finishes, and are priced at AED 1 million for studios and AED 2 million for one-bedroom apartments.

Construction work on the project started in September last year, with a completion date set for December 2019.

“At SE7EN Residences The Palm, owners can enjoy complete peace of mind knowing that their investment is in the professional hands of the Seven Tides management team,” said Bin Sulayem.

At Anantara The Palm Dubai Residences, meanwhile, around 75% of the total units have already been sold.

The remaining units consist of studio, one and two-bedroom apartments. Studio apartments start from AED 1.2 million, ranging in size from 546 sqft to 636 sqft, while one-bedroom apartments start at AED 1.7 million and range in size from 1,158 sqft to 1,535 sqft. Prices of two-bedroom apartments start at AED 2.6 million and range in size from a minimum of 1,765 sqft to a maximum of 2,054 sqft.

As well as the AED 25,000 down payment, investors can also take advantage of an attractive payment plan which involves investors paying 10% on reservation and 90% upon signing the Sales & Purchase Agreement (around 30 days after reservation).

Striking features include high quality furnishings, parquet flooring, an Opus smart home system, separate air conditioning control, flat screen televisions, en-suite master bedrooms with king-size beds, en-suite second bedrooms with twin beds, walk-in wardrobes, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious balconies with spectacular views and extended terrace space.

In addition to access to the Anantara The Palm Dubai Resorts’ private beach and the 10,000m2 temperature-controlled swimming pool, residents can also enjoy the wide variety of leisure facilities, including the fully-equipped gym, tennis courts and children’s play areas. They also have access to the renowned Anantara Spa and a choice between seven different dining experiences in the resort.

Bin Sulayem, concluded: “This is the perfect opportunity to buy a second, or holiday home and enjoy the facilities and amenities within the five-star resort. These apartments are completed, allowing people to move in immediately.”

Seven Tides’ stand is located in Sheikh Saeed Hall 2, stand no. A30.