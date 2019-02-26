Sohar International Supports Oman Diabetes Association for

During the event

Affirming its commitment to initiatives of national health significance, Sohar International has recently renewed its support to the Oman Diabetes Association as part of its Sohar Al Atta’ CSR initiatives. The contribution has been earmarked for providing mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring system (CGM) devices for members of the association, helping them to safely and conveniently monitor and manager diabetes in their daily life.

Mr Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer of Sohar International presented the support cheque to the association’s representative during her visit to Sohar International’s head office. Al Hedaifi stressed on the significance of the support and said, “Technology plays a very critical role in today’s life, and this role is even more critical in the healthcare sector as it relates directly to the individual’s ability to lead a healthy life. We are pleased to extend support to the association and help them provide this latest technology to diabetic patients and contribute to their personal and professional welfare. Our Sohar Al Attaa’ initiatives reflect our purpose to help others achieve their goals and win; we focus our contributions on people empowerment to overcome challenges. I commend the association’s efforts to promote awareness about leading a healthy lifestyle, and wish them success in their efforts.”

Since 2016, Sohar International has provided continuous support to the Oman Diabetes Association; contributing towards the purchase of life-saving equipment and devices for their members.

Sayyidah Dr Noor Bader Al Busaidi, President of Oman Diabetes Association said, “According to the International Diabetes Federation, the total registered diabetic cases at the national level were above 100,000 in 2018 and the numbers are expected to rise due to sedentary lifestyles. Diabetes has become an epidemic within the Sultanate with many cases that remain undiagnosed. The CGM system monitors are extremely beneficial in recording and predicting glucose levels and afford members with a better grasp on their care and lifestyle. We are grateful to Sohar International for their endless support in battling this disease.”

Sohar International’s comprehensive social outreach programme ‘Sohar Al Atta’ collaborates with many local entities in a similar manner, with initiatives directed towards a broad range of causes; including support for childcare centres, as well as organisations devoted to disability and other philanthropic missions. Sohar Al Atta’s support has benefitted over 30 organisations on an on-going basis, working to ensure that its contributions are carefully planned in order to reach the maximum number of people possible as it inspires meaningful change.

Founded in 2005, Oman Diabetes Association is a non-profit organisation established by a group of endocrinologists and physicians with the mission to optimise diabetes care to prevent complications and support diabetes research. The Association aims to support people affected with diabetes and subsequently improve the quality of life.

