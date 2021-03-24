Prince Harry Becomes Chief Impact Officer of Silicon Valley Startup

Prince Harry has been named the chief impact officer of BetterUp, a Silicon Valley startup, which provides mobile-based mental health services and counseling.

BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux and Harry made the announcement on the company's official website on Tuesday.

"I firmly believe that focusing on and prioritizing our mental fitness unlocks potential and opportunity that we never knew we had inside of us. As the Royal Marine Commandos say, 'It's a state of mind.' We all have it in us," Harry said.

Harry also said he has worked with a BetterUp coach in the past.

"I've personally found working with a BetterUp coach to be invaluable. I was matched with a truly awesome coach who has given me sound advice and a fresh perspective. And because we believe in strengthening our own mental fitness, our entire Archewell team also has access to BetterUp coaching," the Duke of Sussex said while mentioning his non-profit organization Archewell that he started with his wife Meghan Markle.

Harry listed the four areas he will be focused on in his new position which includes driving advocacy and awareness, guiding the company's social mission and impact, influencing the vision and expanding BetterUp's global community.

"As BetterUp's first Chief Impact Officer, my goal is to lift up critical dialogues around mental health, build supportive and compassionate communities and foster an environment for honest and vulnerable conversations. And my hope is to help people develop their inner strength, resilience and confidence," he said.

Harry and Markle took part in a blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey recently where Markle said she experienced racism and had suicidal thoughts while living with the royal family.