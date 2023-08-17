Qatar Gold prices Today Thursday 17 August 2023

  1. Home
Published August 17th, 2023 - 06:09 GMT
Jewellery on display – Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in the Emirate of Qatar today, Thursday, August 17, opened at QR 6,883.24 per ounce, according to Qatar-goldprice.com.

24-karat gold rates in Qatar on Thursday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 221.30 today, Thursday, at 09:02.

22-karat gold prices in Doha on Thursday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 202.86 early today, Thursday.

21-karat gold rates in the Emirate of Qatar on Thursday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 193.64   at the start of the business day, today, Thursday.

18-karat gold prices in Doha on Thursday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Doha opened at QR 165.98 today, Thursday.

14-karat gold prices in Doha on Thursday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Doha opened at QR 129.09 today, Thursday.

International gold rates on Thursday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at QR 6895.54 ($1,893.99) early today as reported by Goldprice.org, noting that gold in Qatar is not subject to taxation.

