Rolls-Royce Reveals World's Most Expensive Car

Rolls-Royce has unveiled the world’s most expensive car -- the ultra-exclusive bespoke model that is estimated to cost between $25 million and $28 million.

The most iconic model that the British marque has yet produced takes the name Boat Tail — an open-air and nautical-themed car. Last used for a series of coachbuilt Rolls-Royces in the 1920s and 1930s, Boat Tail refers to a distinctive rear end that mimics a J-class yacht’s hull. The new model will spearhead the expansion of Rolls-Royce’s recently reintroduced coachbuilding service into a distinct business.

Composed of 1,813 exclusive new parts, the car took four years to create from formulation to build, though Rolls-Royce estimates that this car alone demanded the cumulative equivalent of 20 years in man-hours. Boat Tail is reported to have an estimated price tag of between $25 million and $28m, which would make it the most expensive car in the world.

The two-door four-seat grand tourer is 5.9 metre long and has a removable ‘canopy’ roof. Rolls-Royce has only built three Boat Tails They come with features such as a removable canopy roof. Each of the Boat Tails is similar in concept, but all will be personalized and the “however long it takes” production process promises further distinction. The three unidentified buyers were involved throughout the entire design and engineering process.

"We work in harmony with the client to gain complete fluency in the nuances of their character and personality. We carefully translate these qualities into the elements with which they wish to imbue their commission,” the luxury car-maker said.

A Rolls Royce source explained what actually coachbuilt means. In the late 19th century, when only the wealthy could afford automobiles, car companies would only build chassis and coachbuilders would then craft each car’s bespoke body. Rolls-Royce was one of the last companies to cease the practice, holding out until the Second World War before

The company says that the Boat Tail has undergone the same dynamic testing as its commercial models and that it is road-legal. The car is based on Rolls' existing aluminium architecture, however, took eight months to adapt to the Boat Tail's proportions. Even the stereo was updated with a 15-speaker system.

Like other Rolls, the Boat Tail will also have a pair of umbrellas neatly hidden in the door cards. Not much has been said of the 'canopy' roof which could be a manual task to erect or stow. Along with all the fanciness, there are also Bovet timepieces which the customer can choose to wear on their wrist or mount on the Boat Tail's dash.