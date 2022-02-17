Saudi Arabia Mulling Implementing 4-Day Work Week System

Saudi Minister of Human Resources, Ahmed Al-Rajhi, announced on Wednesday that the Kingdom is currently considering reducing the working days per week to 4 working days and 3 days off.

وزير الموارد البشرية السعودي: ندرس تغيير نظام العمل إلى 4 أيام عمل و3 ايام إجازة أو 4 أيام ونص مقابل يومين ونص يوم إجازة في الإسبوع لتكون المملكة جاذبة للمستثمرين وخلق فرص عمل



تصريح رائع وجميل♥️🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/r4AAxGlWcF — خالد بن ثاني (@k_b_th) February 16, 2022

Al-Rajhi explained, during the periodic conference for government communication, that the aim of the new work system is lure investors and make the Kingdom more attractive for the job market.

"The labor system is a system that is being studied now, and the goal of this system is to make the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia attractive to investors." said AlRajhi during the conference.

He added: Today, as we are concerned with the number of working hours and days, we are concerned that the market is attractive to investors and creates jobs.

It's worth noting that the UAE started this year with a four-and-a-half day working week, with Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend. However, the Sharjah emirate decided to implement a four days working week unlike the other emirates, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday off.