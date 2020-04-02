Saudi Aramco Pledges $53 Million to Support the Health Endowment Fund

Saudi Aramco and its subsidiaries announced the support of the Health Endowment Fund in the Ministry of Health with 200 million riyals ($53 million).

The oil giant said the support comes in line with the efforts of the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to combat the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, and in support of the ministry’s initiatives to face this global crisis.

The support is an extension of Saudi Aramco's national role and the fulfillment of its responsibility towards the society, it added.

Saudi Aramco's backing for the Health Endowment Fund aims to contribute to supporting ventilators in intensive care rooms initiative, the highly efficient air purification devices initiative for quarantine, and the protective tools initiative for health practitioners and patients.