Saudi Central Bank Mulls Adding COVID-19 Insurance Coverage for Non-Saudi Tourists

Published May 27th, 2021 - 06:30 GMT
SAMA said this step comes in the interest of the health and safety of Saudis and expatriates alike so all can have access to necessary health care. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Saudi Central Bank says possible coverage would remain for the duration of a visit to the Kingdom
The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) announced the possibility of adding coronavirus (COVID-19) coverage to insurance policies for non-Saudi tourists visiting the Kingdom.

The bank said, in a statement, that possible coverage would remain for the duration of a visit and that it would communicate with the insurance company that issued the initial travel documents.

SAMA said this step comes in the interest of the health and safety of Saudis and expatriates alike so all can have access to necessary health care.

SAMA said this step comes in the interest of the health and safety of Saudis and expatriates alike so all can have access to necessary health care.

Insured travelers can contact the central bank website (Sama Cares) or call the toll-free number for more information.

Along with the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance, SAMA approved COVID-19 insurance coverage on May 2 for Saudi citizens traveling outside the Kingdom.

Also ReadSaudi Arabia, World Bank Allocate $100 Million for Global Tourism FundSaudi Arabia: Only Vaccinated People Can Enter Govt, Private Offices Starting Aug 1

That coverage provides full health care for clients if they became infected with the virus while traveling abroad. It also covers other life-threatening medical conditions, travel risks, quarantine procedures, canceling or missing trips, medical expenses and emergency medical evacuation in cases of emergency.

Tags:Saudi ArabiaSAMA

Via SyndiGate.info


