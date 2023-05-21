Saudi group SRMG profits up 8% in Q1-2023

ALBAWABA – The net profits of the Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) after Zakat and Tax increased by 8 percent in the first quarter of the year 2023 (Q1-2023), on a year-on-year basis, according to Bloomberg.

The group made SAR121 million ($32.3 million) in net profits thanks to revenue growth of 13 percent, in Q1-2023.

However, the company’s quarterly profits remain unchanged, as reported by Bloomberg.

Saudi Research and Media Group is a Saudi joint stock company registered in Riyadh, established in 1972.

It has 18 offices in 11 countries across four continents, according to its website, and it employs more than 2,000 employees.