Saudi Woman Makes History by Becoming the First Female Commercial Pilot in the Kingdom

Yasmeen Al-Maimani has become the first Saudi female pilot in commercial airlines, six years after she obtained her aviation license from the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority.





In an Instagram post on Monday, she expressed her happiness by saying, “Thank God, I achieved my dream today. Released as First Officer.” She also published a picture of herself in the cockpit.

Al-Maimani had completed 300 hours of flying practice in the United States after getting her qualifications in Jordan.

She exchanged her American license with a Saudi one in 2013.

Saudi women have entered the Saudi aviation sector in various departments such as customer service, air traffic control, air transport, termination of travel procedures, and administrative work beginning last year, and now Al-Maimani has paved the way for Saudi women to become commercial pilots.