Seoul Becomes First City to Join the Metaverse

South Korean capital Seoul has announced plans to join Facebook's metaverse providing several public services and cultural events available in the new digital space, Yonhap reported.

This file photo provided by Seoul City Hall shows Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon. (Source:Yonhap)

With this $3.3 million project, Seoul will be the first city government to enter the metaverse "allowing citizens to conveniently meet with avatar officials to deal with civil complaints and consultations, which are currently handled only by visiting municipal offices." as a part of Mayor Oh Se-hoon's vision of Seoul as a "future emotional city" under his "Seoul Vision 2030" policy.

Lately, Microsoft announced is jumping into Facebook's "Metaverse" bandwagon to roll out Mesh for Teams in the first half of 2022, which aims to bring mixed reality into the video calling platform.

Microsoft is looking to adapt Teams, which has 250 million monthly active users, as the gateway to the new Meta verse. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said at the event:

Both crypto exchanges Binance and KuCoin has moved to enter the Bloktopia metaverse by launching a virtual office in it and offering support for its native token, BLOK!