  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Seoul Becomes First City to Join the Metaverse

Seoul Becomes First City to Join the Metaverse

Published November 11th, 2021 - 12:53 GMT
Seoul Becomes First City to Join the Metaverse
Seoul will be the first city government to enter the metaverse "allowing citizens to conveniently meet with avatar officials. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
as a part of Mayor Oh Se-hoon's vision of Seoul as a "future emotional city" under his "Seoul Vision 2030" policy.

South Korean capital Seoul has announced plans to join Facebook's metaverse providing several public services and cultural events available in the new digital space, Yonhap reported.

Also ReadUAE Tech Podcast: Sensorium on Dancing in the MetaverseUAE Tech Podcast: Sensorium on Dancing in the Metaverse
metaverse

This file photo provided by Seoul City Hall shows Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon. (Source:Yonhap)

With this $3.3 million project, Seoul will be the first city government to enter the metaverse "allowing citizens to conveniently meet with avatar officials to deal with civil complaints and consultations, which are currently handled only by visiting municipal offices." as a part of Mayor Oh Se-hoon's vision of Seoul as a "future emotional city" under his "Seoul Vision 2030" policy.

Lately, Microsoft announced is jumping into Facebook's "Metaverse" bandwagon to roll out Mesh for Teams in the first half of 2022, which aims to bring mixed reality into the video calling platform.

Also ReadUAE Tech Podcast: Sensorium on Dancing in the MetaverseMicrosoft Joins Facebook's Metaverse

Microsoft is looking to adapt Teams, which has 250 million monthly active users, as the gateway to the new Meta verse. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said at the event:

Both crypto exchanges Binance and KuCoin has moved to enter the Bloktopia metaverse by launching a virtual office in it and offering support for its native token, BLOK!

Tags:MetaverseSeoulSouth Korea

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...