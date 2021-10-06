Six Airlines joins Emirates In Implementing IATA Travel Pass

Etihad Airways, Jazeera Airways, Jetstar, Qantas, Qatar Airways and Royal Jordanian will implement IATA Travel Pass in a phased rollout across the airlines’ networks, International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced in a statement.

These six airlines join Emirates Airline as IATA Travel Pass implementation pioneers, according to the statement

The announcement, made on the sidelines of the 77th IATA Annual General Meeting being held in Boston, follows 11 months of extensive testing by 76 airlines.

IATA Travel Pass is a mobile app that can receive and verify a range of COVID-19 test results and digital vaccines certificates. Currently vaccine certificates from 52 countries (representing the source of 56% of global air travel) can be managed using the app. This will increase to 74 countries, representing 85% of global traffic, by the end of November.

The app offers a safe and secure way for travellers to check the requirements for their journey, receive Covid-19 test results and scan their vaccine certificates, verify that these meet the destination and transit requirements and share these effortlessly with health officials and airlines prior to departure, said IATA.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general, said that the IATA Travel Pass is now entering the operational phase following months of testing.

“The app has proven itself to be an effective tool to manage the complex mess of travel health credentials that governments require. And it’s a great vote of confidence that some of the world’s best known airline brands will be making it available to their customers over the coming months.”- Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.